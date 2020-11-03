WINDSOR, ONT. -- The University of Windsor confirms a member of the on-campus community has tested positive for COVID-19.

A post on the university’s website on Monday says they were told about the case by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

The person is currently isolating off campus.

“The University is working with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit and will provide further updates to members of the campus community as they become available,” said the post.

Students, staff, and faculty are reminded to continue to complete the campus self-assessment before attending campus, practice good hygiene, wear a mask and keep two metres from others when possible.