WINDSOR -- Windsor police say they are still looking for information after a man was shot in a fight outside a west end home.

Officers responded to the 1300 block of Askin Avenue for the firearms call on Sat., Feb. 15, around 12:30 a.m.

Officers arrived and found a man with a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to hospital with what was later determined to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Through investigation, police say they determined a verbal fight took place outside a home on Askin Avenue before the shooting and a black SUV was seen leaving the area afterwards.

The Forensic Identification Unit attended and processed the scene.

Officers from the Major Crime Branch attended the scene and the area was canvassed for witnesses and video surveillance.

Police say no firearm has been recovered.

The incident remains under active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.