WINDSOR -- A 28-year-old Toronto man has been arrested after shots were fired at a Wyandotte Street business in 2019.

On March 1, 2019 around 2:10 a.m., patrol officers responded to a report of gunfire outside a business in the 1100 block of Wyandotte Street West.

One suspect was arrested and an arrest warrant was issued for a second suspect.

The Major Crime Branch continued the investigation and on Wednesday at 7 p.m., the outstanding wanted suspect was arrested without incident.

Aisa Husaini, 28, from Toronto, is charged with pointing a firearm, possessing a weapon dangerous to public peace and two counts of unlawfully possessing a firearm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.