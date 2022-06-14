Sandpoint Beach opens for the summer season

Sandpoint Beach has opened for the season, just in time for residents to take beat the sweltering heat that’s headed for the region this week.

The City of Windsor announced the beach at 10300 Riverside Drive East has reopened as of Tuesday.

Lifeguards will be on duty from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. daily, weather and water quality permitting, until Labour Day weekend.

Beach-goers are encouraged to ask about the lifejacket-lending program at the main lifeguard officer. There is also an accessible washroom, beach matting, and floating beach wheelchairs available on site.

Beach water quality results are updated weekly on the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit’s website.

For those looking to cool down away from the beach, city splash pads are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, depending on the weather, and programming at the city’s outdoor pools will start early next month.

The city also offers a number of options to get away from the heat inside too.

Community centres across the city are open for the summer as well as the Windsor Public Library to catch up on some reading.

The Homelessness and Housing Help Hub (H4) day program at 400 Wyandotte Street East (Windsor Water World) is open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. to offer services for those experiencing homelessness. Call (519) 253-3806 for more information on H4.