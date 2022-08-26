Sandpoint Beach now open after water resampling

Sandpoint Beach is now open after bacteria counts found in recent water samples have lowered.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit’s weekly beach report released Monday listed Sandpoint Beach as closed due to bacteria counts recorded at 1,000 or higher during the time of sampling.

According to the health unit, water quality can change from day to day depending on weather events.

Beach samples are taken every Monday. When a beach is closed due to high E. Coli levels the WECHU resamples the water on Wednesday.

Since resampling, the bacteria levels at Sandpoint have dropped to below 200, allowing it to reopen.

All beaches in the region are open, however, swimming is still not recommended at Mettawas Beach.