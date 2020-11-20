WINDSOR, ONT. -- The sound of Salvation Army bells is ringing throughout the Windsor area as the Christmas Kettle Campaign is in full swing.

The executive director at the Salvation Army Windsor Centre of Hope says they have set a goal to raise $350,000 this year despite the challenges of COVID-19.

“We are inviting the generous people of the greater Windsor region to help us help others by supporting our annual kettle campaign. All donations to our kettle stay locally to support The Salvation Army’s ongoing work in Windsor throughout the year,” says Major Dan Pinksen.

Pinksen adds the funds help pay for programs, services and training for those in need.

The campaign wraps on Dec. 24, and online donations are also welcomed.

Still organizers say the in person donations are important as the bells serve as a reminder of those in need.

Last year 200 volunteers stepped up to help.

“We couldn’t have reached our goal without our amazing volunteer Army.” says Angela Belleau, Kettle Coordinator at the Salvation Army Windsor Centre of Hope. “Volunteers are once again needed to help the vulnerable in our community.”

Belleau says anyone wishing to volunteer can call the Salvation Army at 519-971-5878.