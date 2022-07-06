Roommate charged with attempted murder after shooting

Windsor police have charged a 50-year-old man with attempted murder for allegedly shooting his roommate.

Officers responded to a complaint of a man knocking loudly at a residence in the 1000 block of Albert Road around 2:30 a.m. on Monday, June 27.

When officers arrived, they discovered that the man was suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was transported to the hospital, where he was treated for serious non-life-threatening injuries.

Through investigation, officers say they discovered that the man had been shot at his Albert Road residence by his roommate, Ronald Travis. A warrant was issued for the arrest of Travis.

On Friday, July 1, officers working at the Canada Day parade saw Travis and a female suspect wanted in connection with the incident. Both were arrested in the 400 block of Glengarry Avenue without incident.

Travis, from Windsor, is charged with:

Attempt Murder

Possess Firearm while Prohibited x6

Breach Probation

Joellyn Handsor, 45, of Windsor, is charged with obstructing justice.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Major Crime Branch at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.