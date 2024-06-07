Roads reopen following 'suspicious item' investigation

The all clear has been given following an investigation in east Windsor on Thursday.

Just before 8 p.m., crews were on scene in the area of Radcliff Avenue and Blair Street for what police described as a "suspicious item."

According to police, the item was a cylinder strapped to a light pole with a red flashing light — determined to be an air measuring device as the hill was previously a landfill.

Radcliff Avenue was closed between Little River Road and McNorton Street but has since reopened.