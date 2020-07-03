WINDSOR, ONT. -- Hundreds of additional jobs will be lost as the third shift at Windsor Assembly comes to an end next Friday.

Unifor Local 444 president Dave Cassidy told AM800 news about 700 employees took retirement or buy out packages.

It's still unknown exactly how many people will be laid off when the plant starts a two-shift operation July 13.

Cassidy says almost 1400 people are impacted by the elimination of the third shift.

Another couple hundred people who work at local feeder plants will be laid off.

Unifor Local 195 President Emile Nabbout tells AM800 Syncreon will lose roughly 120 full time staff and Flex N Gate Lakeshore will lose more than 100.