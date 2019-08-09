

CTV Windsor





After spending time in the casino business, a retired Windsor woman just pocketed a quarter million dollars playing the lottery.

Heather Stahls won the Lottario $250,000 prize in the July 27 draw.

“When I went to check my ticket at the store, I made the retailer tell me three times that I’d won!” Heather recalled to Ontario Lottery and Gaming reps when she picked up her cheque at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. “I just couldn’t believe it!”

Stahls is a retired casino hostess and long-time lottery player. She says she plans to move to Muskoka and take a trip to St. Lucia or Hawaii with her winnings.

“It feels strange, but it gives me some freedom,” she says.

In case you’re wondering, the winning ticket was purchased at The Hospice of Windsor and Essex County on Riverside Drive in Windsor.