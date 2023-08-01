Rescue Relay and Tug Across the River challenge coming to FireFest 2023

Organizers of FireFest 2023 announced two new challenges Tuesday including a rescue relay and a cross-river tug of war.

FireFest 2023 will return to Windsor Sept. 8 to 10, when firefighters will showcase their strength, agility and stamina at the Riverfront Festival Plaza.

The event will kickoff Friday, Sept. 8 with the Transition to Betterness (T2B) Race Relays which will offer an “adrenaline-pumping good time” for teams that want to show their support for local firefighters while also benefiting those supported by T2B.

Organizers are looking for corporate teams to participate in the upcoming relays. Registration is now open with the deadline to enter a team by Aug. 31. Each team will consist of five participants and five alternates. All participants must be over the age of 18.

“We are overjoyed to join forces with FIREFEST and be a part of this incredible event,” said Transition to Betterness, executive director Amber Hunter. “The T2B Rescue Relays not only bring the community together on so many levels in a spirit of camaraderie but also contribute to help our mission of providing comfort, care and dignity to the lives of individuals and families facing challenging times."

The competition will include racing up five stories, handling a fully loaded fire hose, and dragging “victims” to safety.

Entry includes dinner, swag gifts, a t-shirt, medals and trophies along with an unforgettable experience. The entry fee is $2,500 per team, with room for only 20 teams.

In addition to the relays, the event will also include local fire station vs. station competitions and media and friends competition.

Along with the relay, Windsor Port Authority president and CEO, Windsor Fire Chief Stephen Laforet and Retired Detroit Fire captian Chris Dixon are bringing the “Tug Across the River” competition to FireFest.

“Port Windsor is the only National Port in Canada located immediately on the international border with the U.S.A.,” said Salmons. “This is a key opportunity to invite residents to our waterfront to enjoy and celebrate FireFest, our first responders, and the international relationship we share with our friends and family in Detroit.”

Tug Across the River will see 30 firefighters in each country pulling a 1,500 metre rope attached to buoys from the middle of the river to their respective side. First to touch wins.

This event will take place 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9 on the Detroit River in front of Dieppe Park in Windsor and Hart Plaza near the Detroit Princess Riverboat.

This tug has traditionally been part of the International Freedom Festival/Summerfest and was last won by Detroit, who holds a 14-to-13 edge in competition over the years.

FireFest event line-up: