Firefest 2023 returns to Windsor in September

It's a showcase of brute strength, agility and stamina — Windsor's Firefest is back for 2023.

From Sept. 8 to 10, firefighters will showcase their skills at the Riverfront Festival Plaza.

The competition is based on task commonly performed in the line of duty. They include: rescue relays, a 5-km run with first responders, a tug across the Detroit River and a fire-fit contest.

Windsor’s Mayor Drew Dilkens is enthusiastic about the event which he believes will benefit many in the region.

"This will happen on our waterfront,” said Dilkens. “It will involve people from all across Ontario coming here which is great for tourism and the impact on our community - but also great for the people who live here to see these types of events happen in Windsor in September."

This exhibition in Windsor in the last stop of the competition tour before the Canadian national championship.

The event is free to the public and proceeds will benefit local charities and not-for-profit organizations.