WINDSOR, ONT. -- A reminder that all schools across Windsor-Essex have been ordered to close as of Monday.

Dr. Ahmed, Medical Officer of Health issued a Section 22 order under the 'Health Protection and Promotion Act' requiring all elementary and secondary school students, including private schools in the region to transfer to online or remote learning.

The order, which will last for a week will take the students to their annual holiday break.

After the break Dr. Ahmed says an extension may be considered based on data collected.

The City of Windsor has also cancelled its after-school programing due to the school closures.

"We regret the inconvenience this will cause, but trust everyone understands that escalating COVID-19 situation locally and the need of action," it reads on their website.