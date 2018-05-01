

Detroit Red Wings fans now have the opportunity to own a piece of Joe Louis Arena history.

As of today current season and partial season ticket holders can now buy seats and other assets from the Joe Louis Arena.

Sales to the general public begin on May 12.

Seats will be sold in a minimum of two sets and start at $150 per seat.

The sale of the other Joe Louis Arena assets will be sold via an online auction at www.orbitbid.com and www.rlevyinc.com/sales this May. These will include items ranging from furniture, lighting, signs, chilling systems and other basic infrastructure, but also will include suite wet bars and The Joe’s official scoreboard. The sale of the infrastructure items will be available at private sale. Interested individuals can find out more by calling 1-800-LAST BID (1-800-527-8243).

The Detroit Red Wings played at the Joe Louis Arena, from 1979 through 2017.