Red Frogs coming to downtown Windsor

Red Frogs logo. (Source: Submitted) Red Frogs logo. (Source: Submitted)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

COVID: Study shows impact of hybrid immunity in Canada

A new report shedding light on how the pandemic impacted Canada has found high immunity levels among the population --- but amid speculation that a new COVID-19 variant descended from the Omicron strain could cause a spike in infections, should Canadians be concerned?

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

  • Quebec researchers invent technology to encrypt medical data

    The digitization of health records is not all good news. Since they are in the cloud, there is a risk that the sensitive data they contain could end up in the wrong hands. To circumvent this obstacle, a team of researchers from the Université de Sherbrooke (UdeS) and the École de technologie supérieure (ETS) has developed a solution that will make the transmission and archiving of medical information more secure.

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver