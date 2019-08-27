

The Canadian Press





An infusion of cash meant to combat illegal gun and gang activity in Ontario will go toward specialized prosecutors, policing projects and intelligence-gathering efforts in jails.

The federal government announced it would give the province $54-million over the next three years.

Crime Reduction Minister Bill Blair says the money reflects a spike in gun crime and gang activity in the Greater Toronto Area.

The province says it will use the cash to expand a dedicated team of firearms bail prosecutors west of Toronto.

It will also establish a guns and gangs fund for policing projects in parts of southern Ontario.