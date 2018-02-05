

CTV Windsor





The total number of properties sold was down 21 per cent in January compared to the same month last year, according to the Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors.

Stats show 286 properties were sold in January 2018, down compared to January 2017 with 364 properties sold.

The number of listings was also down. There were 448 last month, compared to 587 in January 2017.

At the time of this report, there were 851 available listings.

The average sales price for January 2018 was $277,827. The average sales price for January 2017 was $219,083.

The most popular style of homes sold this month was a bungalow/ranch, with 107 sold.