Professional artists flocking to Kingsville’s annual Migration Festival
This year marks the 53rd annual Migration Festival weekend when Kingsville welcomes the community to a celebration of migration, heritage, nature conservation and Jack Miner.
Artists from across Canada and The United States kicked things off Thursday, taking part in “The Great Migration Paint-Out,” a four-day "en Plein air" painting competition.
"I lived in Windsor for most of my life and I always felt drawn out to the county in Kingsville in particular because of its beauty," said artist Danah Beaulieu.
Beaulieu moved to the town after last year’s festival explaining she was astonished and inspired with the natural beauty during the annual bird migration.
"It's like being on the bird highway or a butterfly highway," Beaulieu explained. "It's really something extraordinary to see hundreds and thousands of birds. It's like they're a part of the community."
She added, "It's pretty cool!"
Other artists like Ober-Rae Starr Livingstone spent Thursday morning in Lakeside Park where he painted a Lake Erie scene.
"I saw hawk earlier this morning when I came out," Livingstone recalled.
Migration Festival (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)"I actually think it's a fantastic idea," he said, "because I think it's important for people to be creative and it encourages young people who come by and see us painting to think about being creative."
Two new categories have been added this year, the Children’s Category and the two-hour Quick Paint Competition.
Organizer Layne Van Loo explained entries are intended to be Kingsville themed, noting this is the third year for the cash prize competition.
"It can be anything. It can be architecture or vehicles or nature. Anything!"
Van Loo continued, "It’s a celebration of the migration of the geese. It brings the families together, it’s an annual event and everyone looks forward to doing it every year."
The Great Migration Paint Out entries will be on display at The Grovedale Arts & Culture Centre for judging with many available to purchase while enjoying music from the Windsor Symphony’s String Quartet.
For more details on this years Migration Festival, The Town of Kingsville has posted a list of events on its website.
