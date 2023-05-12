Police want to identify driver of Ford Explorer after 'suspicious' car fire in Lakeshore

Police say a black Ford Escape was observed leaving the area at a high rate of speed with the licence plate covered. (Source: OPP) Police say a black Ford Escape was observed leaving the area at a high rate of speed with the licence plate covered. (Source: OPP)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver