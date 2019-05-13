

Windsor police are looking for witnesses related to an arson investigation on Wellington Avenue.

The Windsor Police Arson Unit wants any information related to a vacant house in the 600 block of Wellington Avenue on Saturday at 5:15 p.m.

There were no reported injuries.

Police are encouraging anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity around the time and area of the fire to contact police or Crime Stoppers. Police say a small detail you may not think is relevant, may be a key piece of evidence they are looking for.

Chief Fire Prevention Officer John Lee says an investigation found two separate fires were intentionally set in the first floor of the home, which was under renovation from a fire last month.

Crews were called to the triplex April 11 for a minor fire which was deemed suspicious as well.

The latest blaze caused $75,000 in damage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police 519-255-6700 ext. 4330, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.