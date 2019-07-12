

CTV Windsor





Essex County OPP are looking for the driver after a vehicle hit a cyclist in Lakeshore.

A young cyclist was struck by a blue car while crossing the intersection of Old Tecumseh Road at Cleophas Drive in Lakeshore on July 10, at about 5:40 p.m.

The cyclist suffered minor injuries as a result of the collision.

Police say the driver of the involved vehicle did initially stop to check on the welfare of the cyclist, but left without providing his name and information.

The involved driver was described as a black man in his 30's to 40's.

OPP would like to speak with the involved driver regarding the incident.

The OPP are asking the driver, or anyone with information about the incident, to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.