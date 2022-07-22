East Windsor restaurant owners frustrated after third break-in

The family that owns an east Windsor restaurant is frustrated after another break-in.

Windsor police were called to a commercial alarm at Kabobgy at 7755 Tecumseh Road East on Friday morning at 6:43 a.m.

Kabobgy owners tell CTV News it’s the third time there’s been a break-in at their restaurant.

The owners say the door was damaged and a safe with money was stolen.

Windsor police confirm they are investigating the incident. Police say the investigation is in the early stages and there are no suspects yet.

Police will be reviewing video surveillance from the restaurant.

The first break-in took place in 2017, followed by another break-in in 2019.

More details coming.