Police investigating Erie St. variety store armed robbery
Scene of an armed robbery on Erie St. E. near Goyeau St. on Friday July 6, 2018. (Photo by AM800's Gord Bacon)
AM800, CTV Windsor
Published Saturday, July 7, 2018 10:49AM EDT
Windsor Police Services are looking for a male suspect after an armed robbery on Erie St.
It happened at a convenience store in the 100 Block of Erie St. E. near Goyeau St. around 7:30pm Friday.
Investigators are looking for an indigenous male with long dark hair in a ponytail standing 5'-10". He was last seen wearing a dark grey hoodie.
Police say no one was injured.