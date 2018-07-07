

AM800, CTV Windsor





Windsor Police Services are looking for a male suspect after an armed robbery on Erie St.

It happened at a convenience store in the 100 Block of Erie St. E. near Goyeau St. around 7:30pm Friday.

Investigators are looking for an indigenous male with long dark hair in a ponytail standing 5'-10". He was last seen wearing a dark grey hoodie.

Police say no one was injured.