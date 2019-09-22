

Ricardo Veneza, CTV Windsor





Police are investigating a Sunday morning stabbing that happened just a block away from the city’s Open Streets Windsor event east of the downtown.

The Windsor Police Service responded to the incident in the area of Marentette Avenue and Brant Street at about 10 a.m. on Sunday.

AM800 News reports a male, 33, is in serious condition in hospital suffering from a stab wound.

Police are on the hunt for a male suspect, but stress there is no danger to public safety.

The incident is described as “targeted” and police say those involved are known to each other.

The violence is not uncommon for the neighbourhood, says Tanya Gillan, who lives just down the street from where the incident happened.

“It’s very scary,” said Gillan. “I feel like I need to move. I like my house and I like being by the water, I don’t really want to have to move.”

Gillan has upgraded the security at her home with an improved camera that allows her to monitor the activity around her house after witnessing a number of incidents around the area.

“I’ve lived here for two years and this summer is by far the worst. I mean, [there are] events constantly,” said Gillan.

The Windsor Police Service’s K-9 Unit was also brought in to help search for the wanted suspect.

A description has not been released by police.