WINDSOR -- Windsor police are investigating a death at a house in the downtown area.

Police responded to the 500 block of Church Street at 10:37 a.m. Thursday for a report of a sick or injured person.

Officers were seen adjusting a tarp on the balcony on the second floor back staircase of a house.

The home was surrounded with police tape.

Police confirmed it is a death investigation, but say there is nothing to indicate anything suspicious at this time, however the matter is in the initial stages.