Police investigate death at downtown Windsor home
Published Thursday, February 6, 2020 4:22PM EST Last Updated Thursday, February 6, 2020 4:33PM EST
Windsor Police responded to the 500 block of Church Street in Windsor on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. (Ricardo Veneza / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR -- Windsor police are investigating a death at a house in the downtown area.
Police responded to the 500 block of Church Street at 10:37 a.m. Thursday for a report of a sick or injured person.
Officers were seen adjusting a tarp on the balcony on the second floor back staircase of a house.
The home was surrounded with police tape.
Police confirmed it is a death investigation, but say there is nothing to indicate anything suspicious at this time, however the matter is in the initial stages.