WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police are releasing the identity of an 83-year-old man who died after a crash in Tilbury.

The man has been identified as Wayne Ives, of Leamington.

Officers responded to a head-on collision between a van and transport truck on Middle Line in between Davidson Road and Oak Road on Tuesday morning around 9a.m.

Ives, the driver of the van, sustained life-threatening injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the transport truck sustained minor injuries.

“The Chatham-Kent Police Service offer their deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Ives,” police said in a news release.

The collision remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Josh Flikweert at joshuaf@chatham-kent.ca or 519-355-1092.