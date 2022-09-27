Police confirm elderly man in wheelchair dies following crash

Police are investigating a collision involving a pedestrian on Tecumseh Road East in Windsor, Ont. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor) Police are investigating a collision involving a pedestrian on Tecumseh Road East in Windsor, Ont. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ukraine's Zelenskyy: No talks with Russia's Putin if land annexed

Ukraine's president warned Tuesday that Russia's just concluded 'sham referendums' and attempts to annex Ukrainian territory rule out any talks with Moscow as long as Vladimir Putin remains president, and called for Russia's 'complete isolation' and tough new global sanctions.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver