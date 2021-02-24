Advertisement
Police close road in Walkerville after vehicle strikes pole
CTVNewsWindsor.ca Published Wednesday, February 24, 2021 8:07PM EST
Windsor police had an area of Ottawa Street closed after a vehicle collision in Windsor, Ont. on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. (Alana Hadadean/CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police had a section of Ottawa Street closed after a vehicle struck a pole.
Police asked the public to control the area of Ottawa St. between Langlois and Parent Avenues which was closed in both directions around 5 p.m. after the collision.
Photos show extensive front end damage to a white pick-up truck.
Police had the roadway reopened around 6:20 p.m.
This is a developing story, more to come.
