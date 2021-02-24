WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police had a section of Ottawa Street closed after a vehicle struck a pole.

Police asked the public to control the area of Ottawa St. between Langlois and Parent Avenues which was closed in both directions around 5 p.m. after the collision.

Collision: Ottawa St between Langlois Av and Parent Av road closed in both directions, please avoid the area. #YQGtraffic -14398 — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) February 24, 2021

Photos show extensive front end damage to a white pick-up truck.

Police had the roadway reopened around 6:20 p.m.

This is a developing story, more to come.