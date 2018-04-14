

A Windsor man has been charged following a convenience store robbery.

Police say it happened Wednesday about 10:30 a.m.

They say a suspect entered the store on Ouellette Avenue and demanded cigarettes.

Police say he then proceeded to remove cigarettes from behind the front counter.

The male employee confronted the man and told him to stop.

They say the suspect then attempted to assault the employee, who was not injured.

The suspect then pushed aside a male customer in the business and fled on foot, police say.

Investigators were able to identify the suspect and arrested him on Thursday in the 600 block of Victoria Avenue, without incident.

A 46-year-old man is charged with robbery and assault.