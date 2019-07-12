

CTV Windsor





One of the jewels of Point Pelee National Park is getting more money to help the restoration.

The federal government has announced $2 million in funding to restore the vitality of Point Pelee's marsh to benefit conservation efforts and visitor experience.

The Minister of Environment and Climate Change and the Minister responsible for Parks Canada, Catherine McKenna, says this is a collaborative project between Parks Canada and the Caldwell and Walpole Island First Nations, along with other regional experts.

McKenna says the Marsh Restoration Project will support efforts to restore the diversity and overall health of the marsh

McKenna adds it will also improve the visitor experience to this internationally significant wetland by expanding canoe routes, improving viewscapes and provide increased educational opportunities for visitors.

The $5.5 million in infrastructure work, announced in 2018, was completed earlier this spring.

The work included the replacement of 500 metres of the boardwalk with a new wood and metal design, installation of new slip-resistant tower steps, and the re-naturalization of some areas of the marsh to benefit fish, turtles, and other wildlife.