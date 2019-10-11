The Canada Revenue Agency scam is back and victimizing Windsor residents again.

Windsor police say they are receiving complaints that this scam has resurfaced.

The caller tells the victim that they owe money due to tax assessment or debt which is past due. In some cases, the fraudsters tell the victim that if they don’t pay the outstanding funds, they will be arrested.

Police say be vigilant and if there is any doubt, call the CRA directly at 1-800-959-8281.

Police remind residents to protect yourself and those who may be vulnerable. The CRA will not demand cash payment in person or request payment via moneygram, giftcards or BITCOIN.