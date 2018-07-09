

CTV Windsor





Windsor Police have arrested a Windsor man in connection with a pharmacy robbery.

On July 4, officers were called to the 300-block of Wyandotte Street West near Ouellette Ave. after a man wearing a facemask demanded narcotics and cash.

The suspect was given a small amount of narcotics and fled on foot.

On Friday, police located the suspect in the 1300 block of Ouellette Avenue.

Paul Konopaski, 42, from Windsor is charged with robbery and using a disguise with intent to commit robbery.