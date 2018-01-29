

The organizers of the North American International Auto Show in Detroit are hailing the event as a success.

The 16-day event with more than 700 vehicles on display ended on Sunday night, and officials report the total ticketed attendance for the 2018 show is 809,161.

“Detroit experienced every facet of the mobility industry over the past two weeks,” said 2018 NAIAS Chairman Ryan LaFontaine. “From startups showcasing their innovative technologies to C-suite discussions on a driverless future to industry giants standing on the world stage revealing brand-defining products and technologies, NAIAS was an incredible platform for one of the most exciting times in the history of our industry.”

David Sowerby, CFA, Managing Director, Portfolio Manager, Ancora, reports the 2018 show has an estimated economic impact of $480 million to the regional economy. Sowerby notes that impact is equivalent to holding nearly two NFL Super Bowls a year in Detroit.

NAIAS opened with “The Gallery”, held for the first time in nearly a decade at Cobo Center and expanded into a public event. Marking its 12th year and attracting over 800 attendees, “The Gallery” featured a $10 million collection of some of the most exclusive automobiles in the world.

NAIAS Press Preview and AutoMobili-D included panel discussions and keynote addresses, including BlackBerry Executive Chairman and CEO John Chenunveiling a new software cybersecurity product targeted at the industry.

The AutoMobili-D showcase featured nearly 200 different brands with 57 startups, in addition to global automakers, suppliers, universities and government organizations.

NAIAS Executive Director Rod Alberts said the show drew over 5,078 journalists from 60 countries. He adds 52 vehicles made their world debut, seven made their North American debut and 10 special one-of-a-kind vehicles made their first appearance at an auto show.

While new products and technologies took center stage during Press Preview and Industry Preview, the heart of the Motor City was on display for the world to see at

The NAIAS Charity Preview was attended by nearly 13,000 people and raised nearly $5.1 million for children’s charities in Detroit.