WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is providing an update on the amount of COVID-19 testing in the region.

Overall more than 111,000 tests have been completed in Windsor-Essex since the start of the pandemic.

Health unit CEO Theresa Marentette released the data Friday morning, in response to requests.

She says from Sept. 27-Oct. 3 there were nearly 5,000 tests completed, with the daily average of about 700 tests.

In the past week, 64 per cent of the results have been available within two days of the test.

The positivity for last week was 0.7 per cent.

There are three COVID-19 assessment centres in Windsor-Essex – at Windsor Regional Hospital’s Ouellette Campus, St. Clair College Sportsplex and Erie Shores HealthCare in Leamington. Testing is also available at three Windsor pharmacies for asymptomatic individuals.

WECHU is reporting 21 new COVID-19 case in the region on Friday. Seventeen of the new cases are in the agri-farm sector, three are close contacts and one is under investigation.