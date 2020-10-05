WINDSOR, ONT. -- A new online booking tool is now active for patients in Windsor-Essex to book a time to get tested at the region's COVID-19 assessment centres.

To schedule a COVID-19 assessment appointment at the assessment centres at Windsor Regional Hospital, St. Clair College or Erie Shores Healthcare, individuals can now go online on their mobile device or computer and select a certain date/time for an appointment or the “first available” time.

At ESHC, there is also the option to call by phone and to speak to an attendant to book an appointment at 519-326-2373 extension 4263.

Residents are asked to have their health card in hand when booking online or calling in.

Hours at the COVID-19 Assessment Centre in Leamington remain seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

In Windsor, appointments can be made online or by phone 519-973-4443 for either the Ouellette campus or St Clair College testing centres.

Hours at the Windsor COVID-19 Assessment Centres remain Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Windsor Regional Hospital officials say around 400 appointments can be booked daily, seven days out from your preferred date.

As announced by the province, individuals should only seek an appointment at the ESHC COVID-19 Assessment Centre if the individual:

Is showing COVID-19 symptoms;

Has been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by your public health unit or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app

Is a resident or works in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by your local public health unit and Is eligible for testing as part of a targeted testing initiative directed by the Ministry of Health or the Ministry of Long-Term Care.

Residents or workers in long-term care home

Visitors to a long-term care home

Residents or workers in homeless shelter

International students that have passed their 14-day quarantine period

Farm workers

Individuals who require a COVID-19 test for international travel clearance

Self-Identified Indigenous

Resident or worker in other congregate living settings and institutions

If you are asymptomatic and meet certain criteria you can book an appointment at a local Shoppers Drug Store for COVID-19 testing.