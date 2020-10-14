WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting two new COVID-19 cases and one new workplace outbreak.

The new outbreak is at a construction workplace in Lakeshore. WECHU did not release the name of the company.

There is also an outbreak at an agricultural facility in Kingsville. There are no reported outbreaks at local schools, retirement homes or long term care homes.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 2,743 confirmed cases of the virus, including 2603 people who have recovered.

In the new cases, one is a close contact of a confirmed case and one is still under investigation.

The health unit says 64 cases are considered active in the region and one person is in hospital.

Health Unit CEO Theresa Marentette says one of the 10 new cases reported Tuesday was transferred to another health unit, reducing Windsor-Essex numbers by one case.

Of the nine new cases reported on Tuesday, three cases are healthcare workers (two local and one working in Michigan), two cases are close contacts of confirmed cases, two cases are community acquired and two cases are still being investigated.

There have been 76 deaths related to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. Fifty-three deaths are related to residents in retirement or long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.