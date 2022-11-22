Our Lady Peace to perform at Caesars Windsor

Caesars Windsor announced alt-rock band Our Lady Peace will take the stage at The Colosseum in February.

The show is booked for Sunday, Feb. 19 at 8 p.m.

Our Lady Peacehas released 10 studio albums, including multiple gold, platinum, and double platinum releases. The band’s No. 1 radio hits in Canada include “Clumsy,” “In Repair,” “Somewhere Out There,” and “Angels Losing Sleep.”

The band has sold over five million albums, won four JUNO Awards, and received SOCAN’s National Achievement Award. They also hold the record for the greatest number of Much Music Video Awards with 10 wins in total.

Comprised of Raine Maida, Duncan Coutts, Jason Pierce, and Steve Mazur, Our Lady Peace has toured the world with The Rolling Stones, Guns N’ Roses, Van Halen, Goo Goo Dolls, and Alanis Morissette.

Tickets go on sale for the Windsor show at 10 a.m. EST on Friday, Nov. 25. Ticket purchases can be made through caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca. The Box Office is open Saturday and Sunday from noon to 8pm and on Show Days from noon to 10pm.