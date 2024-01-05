WINDSOR
Windsor

    • OPP charge Windsor, Ont. man in 3 break and enter, shoplifting incidents

    OPP cruiser file image (CTV News/Mike Arsalides) OPP cruiser file image (CTV News/Mike Arsalides)

    A Windsor man is facing multiple charges following three separate break and enter and shoplifting incidents, two of which targeted the same Lakeshore business.

    According to Lakeshore OPP, on Nov. 5, 2023 police responded to a report of a break and enter to a business located in the 200-block of County Road 42 in the Municipality of Lakeshore.

    Police said an individual was observed on security camera entering the closed business and left with undisclosed items.

    Several days later on Nov. 13, 2023, Lakeshore OPP received a report of an individual shoplifting at the same business in the 200-block of County Road 24.

    Nearly one month later on Dec. 11, 2023, Lakeshore OPP received another report of a shoplifting incident at a business located on Amy Croft Drive near Manning Road in the Municipality of Lakeshore.

    As a result, on Jan. 3, 2024 members of the Essex County OPP Community Street Crime Unit members identified a 34-year-old Windsor man, and have charged him with the following offences for his alleged involvement:

    • Break and enter commit indictable offence
    • Possess break and enter instrument
    • Mischief under $5,000.00
    • Two (2) counts - theft under $5,000

    The accused was held pending a bail hearing.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News