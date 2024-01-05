OPP charge Windsor, Ont. man in 3 break and enter, shoplifting incidents

A Windsor man is facing multiple charges following three separate break and enter and shoplifting incidents, two of which targeted the same Lakeshore business.

According to Lakeshore OPP, on Nov. 5, 2023 police responded to a report of a break and enter to a business located in the 200-block of County Road 42 in the Municipality of Lakeshore.

Police said an individual was observed on security camera entering the closed business and left with undisclosed items.

Several days later on Nov. 13, 2023, Lakeshore OPP received a report of an individual shoplifting at the same business in the 200-block of County Road 24.

Nearly one month later on Dec. 11, 2023, Lakeshore OPP received another report of a shoplifting incident at a business located on Amy Croft Drive near Manning Road in the Municipality of Lakeshore.

As a result, on Jan. 3, 2024 members of the Essex County OPP Community Street Crime Unit members identified a 34-year-old Windsor man, and have charged him with the following offences for his alleged involvement:

Break and enter commit indictable offence

Possess break and enter instrument

Mischief under $5,000.00

Two (2) counts - theft under $5,000

The accused was held pending a bail hearing.