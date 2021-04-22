WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex County OPP are asking for the public's assistance in locating a utility trailer that was reported stolen in Tecumseh.

A dark grey 2018 Royal Utility Trailer was stolen from an address on Halford Drive on April 10.

Police are also trying to identify four person(s) of interest who were seen in the area with this white GMC sierra pick-up truck with the unique "RO" sticker in the rear window.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.