WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor Essex County Health Unit has tallied over 500 COVID-related complaints and almost two dozen charges over the past few months.

Since Nov. 1, WECHU has had 513 formal complaints, resulting in 65 notice of violations being issued by their enforcement officers and 23 charges.

Health unit CEO Theresa Marentette said Friday that the last charges were laid the week of Christmas.

“Our officers, they continue to go out and in many cases they are either working alone or with enforcement officers and bylaw,” said Marentette. “Also we continue to be part of the provincial multi-ministry team, where they have their own provincial enforcement officers working with local officers.”

She said the health unit is still getting a variety of complaints.

“The complaints are sometimes around people not being screened, PPE, not wearing a mask properly, not physically distancing and indoor capacity limits,” said Marentette.

Anyone who has questions or complaints can contact the 211 South West Contact Centre, operated by the City of Windsor, and providing support to WECHU. If questions or complaints require further assistance from a public health professional, 211 will transfer those calls to the health unit.

Windsor police are also out enforcing COVID-related laws under the Reopening Ontario Act.