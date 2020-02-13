WINDSOR -- Windsor police have shut down E.C. Row Expressway in the east end after a crash that sent one person to hospital with injuries.

Officers were called to the crash in the westbound lanes of E.C. Row at Banwell Road at 9:06 a.m. on Thursday.

E.C. Row is closed in both directions between Lauzon Parkway and Banwell Road.

The accident reconstruction unit is investigating the crash. The driver's injuries are unknown at this time.

Police are asking other drivers to avoid the area if possible.