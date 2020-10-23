WINDSOR, ONT. -- There is just one new case of COVID-19 in the region, according to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 2,781 confirmed cases of the virus, including 2675 people who have recovered.

The new case is a close contact of a confirmed case.

The health unit says 30 cases are considered active in the region and three people with the virus are in hospital.

WECHU says there are still three outbreaks - one in the food and beverage industry, one in a construction workplace in Lakeshore and one at an agricultural facility in Kingsville. There are no reported outbreaks at local schools or long term care homes.

There have been 76 deaths related to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. Fifty-three deaths are related to residents in retirement or long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.

