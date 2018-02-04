

CTV Windsor





Police continue to investigate a fatal train crash in Windsor Saturday.

One man died after being struck by a train around 6 p.m.

It happened on Jefferson Avenue, just south of EC Row Expressway.



Witnesses say a jogger had his hoodie and earphones on and may not have been aware a train was approaching when he was hit.



Police and officials from Canadian Pacific Rail are in the early stages of the investigation.

The area has reopened to traffic.