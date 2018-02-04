One man is dead following train collision in Windsor
One man is dead after being struck by a train on Jefferson Avenue on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018.
CTV Windsor
Published Sunday, February 4, 2018 11:20AM EST
Police continue to investigate a fatal train crash in Windsor Saturday.
One man died after being struck by a train around 6 p.m.
It happened on Jefferson Avenue, just south of EC Row Expressway.
Witnesses say a jogger had his hoodie and earphones on and may not have been aware a train was approaching when he was hit.
Police and officials from Canadian Pacific Rail are in the early stages of the investigation.
The area has reopened to traffic.