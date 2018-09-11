

CTV Windsor





Essex County OPP say one man has been arrested after a crash and standoff in Tecumseh.

Police responded to a single-vehicle collision at about 6:15 p.m. on Monday at the intersection of Tecumseh Road and Shawnee Road.

Officers say the vehicle was reported stolen and had been involved in a collision in Windsor earlier in the evening.

A white four-door vehicle was found heavily damaged and unoccupied.

Police say the driver fled the vehicle on foot, but was located in a residence not associated to him in the 1200 block of Shawnee Road.

The OPP's Emergency Response Unit, K-9 unit and uniformed patrol members from both the OPP and the Windsor police contained the area.

The suspect was arrested a short time later outside of the home he had entered by OPP service dog Maximus, his handler and ERT members. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.