New Offender Management Unit aims to monitor dangerous offenders

Windsor and LaSalle Police Service are teaming up with a new unit to keep track of dangerous offenders.

Details on the Offender Management Unit were announced to the public on Thursday morning.

Police say they unit is already preventing repeat and violent individuals from committing serious crimes while out on bail.

Launched on March 11, 2024, the unit is a partnership between the Windsor and LaSalle police services.

“Recidivist offenders drive up our crime stats and repeatedly victimize our community. This team ensures that these violent and repeat individuals comply with judicial release orders and holds accountable those who don’t. Together with the LaSalle Police Service, we’re protecting people in our community and freeing up our frontline police officers to focus on other priorities,” said Windsor police Inspector David DeLuca, who oversees the unit.

This specialized team is responsible for monitoring high-risk individuals placed under house arrest, curfew, or electronic monitoring – and ensuring that those who breach their judicial release orders are held accountable. The unit is staffed by constables from both police services and a civilian crime analyst.

Over its first three weeks, this dedicated team completed over 14 compliance checks, leading to the arrest of eight offenders and arrest warrants issued for three other non-compliant individuals.

The offenders arrested for breaching their conditions had originally been charged with or convicted of serious violent crimes including murder, attempted murder, robbery, firearms offences, and sexual assault.

The officers also took part in training programs and met with numerous community partners.

“We are grateful to our provincial partners for coming through on funding this very important initiative that will enhance our capacity to track down wanted persons and enforce conditions of judicial release including bail,” said LaSalle police Chief Duncan Davies. “We are pleased to partner with the Windsor Police Service and local Crown Attorney's office by committing the necessary resources to this joint venture with the ultimate goal of making our respective communities more safe and secure.”

The Offender Management Unit is supported through a $2,276,437 grant from the Government of Ontario. The Windsor and LaSalle Police Services received $769,460 this year and will receive an additional $752,160 in 2025 and $754,817 in 2026. The funding is part of the provincial government’s $112 million investment to strengthen Ontario’s bail system and ensure high-risk and repeat violent offenders comply with their bail conditions.