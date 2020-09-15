WINDSOR, ONT. -- The University of Windsor says an off-campus student has tested positive COVID-19.

The University says the student is self-isolating at home, did not attend classes on campus and no campus exposures have been identified.

“The University of Windsor family extends sincere wishes for a quick recovery to the affected student,” said UWindsor president and vice-chancellor Rob Gordon.

“I have every confidence that the strict protocols the University has in place and its close relationship with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit will continue to keep our campus safe and healthy. Once again, I encourage students, faculty, and staff to follow the advice of the Health Unit regarding social distancing, the wearing of masks, and vigorous hand washing. We will continue to closely monitor this situation and will keep our campus and the public informed going forward.”

For the most part, school is online at the University right now, but they are reminding anyone on campus to follow COVID-19 safety.