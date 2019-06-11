

CTV Windsor





A Windsor woman is facing animal cruelty charges related to the alleged neglect of animals under her care as part of Royals Animal Rescue Service.

Windsor/Essex County Humane Society officers have laid provincial animal cruelty charges.

The woman has been charged with two counts of permitting an animal to be in distress, two counts of failing to provide adequate and appropriate veterinary care, and one count of failing to comply with orders under the Ontario SPCA Act.

It is the policy of the humane society not to publish the names of individuals charged until there has been a conviction, as all people charged with an offence are presumed innocent.

The accused’s first appearance in court will be July 15 in Windsor.

The humane society currently provides animal law enforcement services as an affiliate of the Ontario SPCA.

While the Ontario SPCA has decided to withdraw from providing these services on behalf of the government at the end of June, the Windsor/ Essex County Humane Society and a number of other humane societies have offered to continue providing investigations services to our communities, and on June 6 the government passed amendments to the Ontario SPCA Act which makes that possible.