New legacy cabin unveiled at Bryerswood Youth Camp in Essex County

A non-profit camp for youth unveiled a brand new legacy cabin Tuesday thanks to an investment from the WindsorEssex Community Foundation.

In celebration of 40 years of inspiring philanthropy, the foundation made an anniversary legacy investment in the amount of $25,000 which allowed for the construction of the new six bunk cabin at Bryerswood Youth Camp.

“We are very grateful and thankful that WECF has chosen to support us in such a significant way, showing that they believe in our vision for Bryerswood and the youth of Windsor, Essex County and Chatham-Kent,” says Bryerswood Youth Camp Optimist Club president Kathi Poupard.

Bryerswood Youth Camp Optimist Club, located on 25 acres in Essex County, is a not-for-profit, charitable organization offering structured youth programs. The camp’s first priority is to offer fun through learning about leadership, life skills, outdoor camping skills and environmental stewardship in a place where kids feel safe and welcomed.

The new six bunk cabin at Bryerswood Youth Camp was unveiled in Essex County, Ont. on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Source: WindsorEssex Community Foundation)

The facility is in the process of making upgrades to its cabins and structures with the goal of maintaining year-round access for youth in the community.

The new cabin will offer much needed accommodations for more young people to enjoy the camp.

“This year, we are investing in community to create projects that will invest in lasting change, reflect who we are as the people of Windsor and Essex County, value our sense of place and culture, and honour both our local history and our future as it unfolds,” says Lisa Kolody, executive director of the WindsorEssex Community Foundation (WECF). “We are privileged to be celebrating our 40th Anniversary with phenomenal community partners like Bryerswood Youth Camp, who are helping us mark this milestone year by creating projects that help foster a sense of community throughout Windsor & Essex County, today and forever.”

The $25,000 investment is one of several 40th Anniversary Community Legacy Projects being supported by the WECF. The organization is marking its milestone year throughout the community by working with local partners to create projects that will invest in last change in the community.