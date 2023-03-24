New leadership announced for Windsor/Essex Acute Care Hospital project

Windsor Regional Hospital is announcing new leadership for the Windsor/Essex Regional Acute Care Hospital project.

Paul Landry has been the project director since January 2022, often serving as the public face of the project for the community. WRH says Laundry is stepping aside from this role for family reasons.

The mega hospital project will soon be making its stage 1.3 planning submission to the Ontario Ministry of Health. Officials say this is an important milestone and a sign of ongoing positive momentum for the project.

“If the circumstances and timing are right in the future, Paul may return to support the project in a more focused fashion as it proceeds through detailed design to construction,” said a news release from the hospital.

Officials say while Laundry’s departure comes at an important moment for the project, progress will not be delayed.

WRH announced Friday that after a search, Brandon Bailey will be stepping into a leadership role with the hospital, and being hired as a WRH employee as the new vice-president of redevelopment. Bailey and his family will be relocating to the Windsor/Essex region.

"Paul Landry's work guiding the project through a critical phase of planning for the New Windsor/Essex Acute Care Hospital was outstanding. On behalf of Windsor Regional Hospital, I thank Paul for his tremendous efforts and wish him all the best," said WRH President and CEO, David Musyj. "Looking ahead, we are thrilled to have Brandon Bailey join our team as we approach another critical milestone with the upcoming submission to the Ministry of Health."

Bailey is a professional engineer with an MBA from Toronto Metropolitan University and experience in delivering major healthcare infrastructure projects across Ontario. He was part of the consultant leadership team that resulted in the new South Niagara capital project to start construction in 2023.

In addition, he was directly involved as part of the consulting leadership team for the New Toronto Sick Kids capital project.

Bailey joins Windsor Regional Hospital from Stantec, one of the project's partners.