Renovations at Chatham-Kent Secondary School can now move forward as the Lambton Kent District School Board has received approval for its new design.

Progressive Conservative MPP Rick Nicholls has announced the province has approved the latest design, which includes an expansion of the cafeteria and busing zone.

Plans involve moving the cafeteria to the front of the high school while adding new windows for more natural light.

“The re-envisioned design will modernize learning spaces, expand the cafeteria and increase opportunities for collaboration and engagement to support student achievement and well-being," said Director of Education John Howitt.

The provincial government committed $3.56 million earlier this year for the school renovation.

“The funding for the renovation to Chatham-Kent Secondary School is great news for our community” said Nicholls. “This investment will provide a quality learning environment and new opportunities for the children of Chatham."

CKSS, located on McNaughton Avenue East in Chatham, was built in 1963 and has approximately 1,160 students.

Superintendent Brian McKay hopes to begin construction in the spring.